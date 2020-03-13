Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy climbs to 890

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen to 890 over the past day from 744, two sources with access to the data said on Friday.

The sources said the number of new cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, had increased by 1,095. However, there were still 569 swabs that needed to be analysed.

The latest national death toll figures are due to be released later in the day. On Thursday, the country-wide tally stood at 1,016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.