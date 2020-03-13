UK PM Johnson postpones English local and mayoral elections for a year -BBC
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed May's local and mayoral elections in England for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the BBC said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Electoral Commission watchdog said the polls should be put off until the autumn to "mitigate" the impact of the virus.
