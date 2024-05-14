German Court Sentences Far-Right Politician for Using Nazi Slogan
German court convicts prominent far-right politician for using a Nazi slogan, imposes a fine
PTI | Halle | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:16 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A court on Tuesday convicted one of the best-known figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party of using a Nazi slogan in a speech and ordered him to pay a fine.
The verdict in Björn Höcke's trial comes months before a regional election in the eastern state of Thuringia in which he plans to run for the governor's job.
The state court in the eastern city of Halle convicted Höcke of using symbols of an unconstitutional organization, German news agency dpa reported. It imposed a fine totaling 13,000 euros (about $14,000). AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real Madrid Boss Apologizes for Lingering German Following Bayern Return
The International Court of Justice to Rule on Nicaragua's Request for Germany to Halt Aid to Israel
Education Above All signs agreement to address global challenge of out-of-school children
Chakravarthy: IPL 2023 Presents Unique Challenges, Mental Preparation Crucial
Indian Navy's Readiness Imperative Amidst Maritime Domain Challenges: Navy Chief