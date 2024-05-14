German Court Sentences Far-Right Politician for Using Nazi Slogan

A court on Tuesday convicted one of the best-known figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party of using a Nazi slogan in a speech and ordered him to pay a fine.

The verdict in Björn Höcke's trial comes months before a regional election in the eastern state of Thuringia in which he plans to run for the governor's job.

The state court in the eastern city of Halle convicted Höcke of using symbols of an unconstitutional organization, German news agency dpa reported. It imposed a fine totaling 13,000 euros (about $14,000). AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)