Left Menu
Development News Edition

Montenegro bars gatherings, closes schools, ports and border crossings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Podgorica
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:19 IST
Montenegro bars gatherings, closes schools, ports and border crossings

Montenegro barred public gatherings, closed schools for at least two weeks and adopted an array of other measures on Friday, including a ban on arrivals of ships at its Adriatic ports, in an effort to pre-empt the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. The former Yugoslav republic has tested dozens of people, but has so far not reported a single case of coronavirus infection.

In a statement, the health ministry said it had ordered the closure of several border crossings with Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia and Albania to try to curb the spread of the disease. The country, which earns most of its revenue from tourism, also closed its ports and marinas for all incoming cruiser ships and yachts.

It has barred its citizens from travelling to France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Slovenia and ordered the isolation of foreign nationals arriving from these countries. The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, which for months has been staging mass protests against a hotly contested religion law, said it would temporarily halt weekly rallies throughout the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Trump set to declare emergency as coronavirus crisis deepens

As the coronavirus outbreak tore deeper into the fabric of American public life, President Donald Trump was expected to declare a national emergency on Friday to provide more money to fight a pandemic that has killed 41 people in the United...

Cloud firms turn to long nights, employee health checks to survive work-from-home rush

Italian IT shop owner Simone Merlini joined a 2 p.m. call on Wednesday to do something that sounded fairly straightforward demo three Amazon.com Inc cloud services to a new client.He ended up finishing at 1 a.m., taking dinner and a beer at...

Next week's Democratic primaries to proceed despite coronavirus, Louisiana delay

Louisiana on Friday became the first U.S. state to postpone its presidential nominating contest because of the coronavirus pandemic, while four states holding their contests next week said their primaries would go forward as planned. The So...

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US virus test kits, masks

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease. In a statement on Twitter,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020