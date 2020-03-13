Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia detects 24 cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 86 - SPA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:54 IST
Saudi Arabia detects 24 cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 86 - SPA

Saudi Arabia detected on Friday new 24 cases of coronavirus, including 14 Egyptians, state news agency (SPA) said citing the health ministry.

This brings the total of coronavirus cases in the kingdom to 86, with only one recovery reported, SPA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks bounce back on spending hopes; most markets tank for the week

Stocks across the globe bounced back on Friday but hopes of more central bank stimulus and government spending went only so far and indexes were set to post large weekly drops after days of pandemic-related panic-selling across markets. Vol...

Trump administration: USD 1.3M for fast virus test development

President Donald Trumps administration announced Friday it is awarding USD 1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus within an hour. The Depart...

Canada unveils Can$10 bln stimulus to counter coronavirus

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Friday a Can10 billion USD 750 million stimulus package to help businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemicAt the same time, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz slashed the centra...

Trump set to declare emergency as coronavirus crisis deepens

As the coronavirus outbreak tore deeper into the fabric of American public life, President Donald Trump was expected to declare a national emergency on Friday to provide more money to fight a pandemic that has killed 41 people in the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020