Saudi Arabia detects 24 cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 86 - SPA
Saudi Arabia detected on Friday new 24 cases of coronavirus, including 14 Egyptians, state news agency (SPA) said citing the health ministry.
This brings the total of coronavirus cases in the kingdom to 86, with only one recovery reported, SPA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
