Norway's Oslo airport shuts gates to foreign travellers

Travellers from countries outside the Nordics arriving at the Norwegian capital's main airport will not be admitted into the country, the municipality where the airport is located said on Friday.

"Foreign travellers from countries outside the Nordics arriving at Oslo airport will have to return home," Ullensaker municipality said on its website, citing new restrictions from the government and Norwegian health authorities.

Norwegians arriving at Gardermoen airport, located outside Oslo, will immediately be sent home into quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.