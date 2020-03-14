Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S., European airlines in government talks over coronavirus support

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 04:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 04:49 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S., European airlines in government talks over coronavirus support

Major U.S. and European airlines said on Friday they had begun discussions with governments on obtaining financial assistance to weather a crippling travel slump brought on by the coronavirus, which has cobbled global travel and threatens thousands of industry jobs.

Airlines are reeling from a plunge in bookings and traffic, as the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic prompts travel restrictions and event cancellations around the world. The three largest U.S. airlines -- Delta Air Lines American Air Lines and United Airlines -- have sound balance sheets but are raising alarm bells with government officials about potentially having to furlough tens of thousands of employees.

The conversations are in the early stages and no specific proposals have been exchanged, people said. In Europe, the situation is more dire.

Heavily indebted Norwegian Air said it had "weeks not months" to avert collapse. [ KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, plans to slash up to 2,000 jobs, cut working hours by one-third for its entire staff and ask for government support.

German flagship carrier Lufthansa also said on Friday it was considering a request for state aid. In a Friday message to staff entitled "the survival of British Airways," Chief Executive Alex Cruz said jobs would be cut "perhaps for a short period, perhaps longer-term." Talks have begun with unions, he said.

Airlines have significantly slashed their flying schedules, parked jets, frozen hiring and suspended investments and share buybacks, with many executives forgoing or reducing their salaries in an effort to save costs. In the United States, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees in a memo that "the speed of the demand fall-off is unlike anything we've seen."

U.S. airlines and their trade association met with senior White House aides on Thursday to discuss the mounting crisis, three people briefed on the matter said. "We will be helping the airline industry if we have to," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday. "So far people haven't been asking but if they should be asking we want to make sure our airlines are very strong."

France and Germany have also said they stand ready to help their carriers. Delta's Bastian was "optimistic" about receiving U.S. government support but said the "form and value is unpredictable."

Delta, United and American have all raised capital in recent weeks, even as share prices have fallen by between 40% and 56% over the past month. Alexandre de Juniac, head of global industry body IATA, told Reuters revenue losses internationally would be probably more than the $113 billion the group forecast a week ago, before the Trump administration's announcement of U.S. travel curbs on much of continental Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Europe now 'epicentre' of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

The World Health Organization said Friday that Europe was now the epicentre for the global coronavirus pandemic, and warned it was impossible to know when the outbreak would peak. Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, WHO chi...

Iran imposes lockdown to check all citizens for virus

Iran said Friday the security forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours so all citizens can be checked for coronavirus -- its toughest measure yet to combat the outbreak. The COVID-19 epidemic in Iran -- a nation of more than...

Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up

From Jersey City on the East Coast to Los Angeles on the West Coast, American shoppers picked grocery store shelves clean on products ranging from disinfectants to rice, causing retailers to race to restock their stores as the worsening cor...

Germany unleashes biggest post-war aid package against virus

The German government on Friday unleashed the biggest economic aid package in the countrys post-war history, offering companies unlimited credit to keep them afloat during the coronavirus crisis. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the measures a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020