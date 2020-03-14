Greece reports two more coronavirus fatalities, toll rises to three

Greece reported two more fatalities from a coronavirus infection on Saturday, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.

The deceased were two men, aged 67 and 90, both with serious underlying health problems, the Health Ministry said. There were 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Friday.

