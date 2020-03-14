Austria introducing 4 bln euro coronavirus aid package

Austria is making 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) available to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said on Saturday.

Kogler told a news conference with Kurz that the aim was to provide "fresh blood" for the economy reeling from the outbreak. The package will include bridge loans and credit guarantees for business, he and Kurz said. ($1 = 0.9005 euros)

