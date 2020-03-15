Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez says coronavirus measures will have big economic impact
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday said the fight against the coronavirus in Spain would have a "big economic impact".
He said the government would do "all it can" to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
