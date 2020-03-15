Australia will impose self isolation on all international arrivals due to coronavirus

Australia will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for an initial 30 days, he said.

Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

