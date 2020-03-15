Russia to suspend trains to Ukraine, Moldova over coronavirus - TASS
State-run Russian Railways said on Sunday it would halt trains to and from Ukraine and Moldova from March 17 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, TASS news agency reported.
Russia, which has so far recorded 59 cases of the virus, said earlier this week that it would suspend most flights to and from Europe over the coronavirus.
