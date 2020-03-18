Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran weighs freeing detained Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:12 IST
Iran weighs freeing detained Americans amid coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit:

Iran is considering releasing some Americans it has detained, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, as the United States imposed fresh sanctions on Iran and said it stood ready to help the Islamic Republic deal with the coronavirus.

Pompeo made the announcements during a news conference in which he made clear that the United States plans to continue its maximum-pressure campaign to deny Iran revenues by choking off its ability to sell its oil abroad. The campaign aims to force Iran to limit its nuclear, missile and regional activities. The State Department is blacklisting nine entities based in South Africa, Hong Kong, and China, as well as three Iranian individuals, for engaging in "significant transactions" to buy, sell, transport or market Iranian petrochemicals, he said.

Separately, the Commerce Department said it will add six individuals - including five Iranian nuclear scientists - and 18 corporations to the U.S. "Entity List" for enabling or assisting with Iran's nuclear program, Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear and missile programs, and Russian military modernization efforts. The move covers one company in Iran, two entities in China, nine in Pakistan, and five in the United Arab Emirates, constricting the export of certain items to them. In addition, Pompeo urged Iran to free U.S. citizens it has detained as a humanitarian gesture because of the coronavirus pandemic. Iran has reported 16,169 coronavirus cases and 988 deaths in one of the worst national outbreaks outside China, where the pandemic originated.

"We are aware that they are thinking about whether to release them or not," Pompeo told reporters. "We are communicating with them, and we are urging them, as we have done publicly many times, to release every American that is being wrongfully held there as a humanitarian gesture, given the risk that is posed to them given what is taking place inside of Iran."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's president rejects criticism of coronavirus response

Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday defended his governments response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapid...

COVID-19 shuts door of European competition for Dutee, worried about Oly qualification

Indias fastest woman Dutee Chand is wary of missing out of the Olympics after she was deprived of her training-cum-competition stint in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected her plans to qualify for the Olympics. The 24-year-...

Coronavirus forces U.S. lawmakers to overcome divide

With coronavirus cases reported in all 50 U.S. states, lawmakers in Washington are working to limit the economic damage from the epidemic. To do so, they must overcome another problem - partisan gridlock. The Republican-controlled Senate is...

Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus

Vodafone, the worlds second-largest mobile operator, said the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks to surge, with demand already rising 50 in some markets.The British company, which announced a plan on Wednesday to ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020