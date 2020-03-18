Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masks, gloves don't stop coronavirus spread: experts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:12 IST
Masks, gloves don't stop coronavirus spread: experts

Wearing masks and gloves as a precaution against coronavirus is ineffective, unnecessary for the vast majority of people, and may even spread infections faster, experts said Tuesday. While near-total lockdowns have been imposed in Italy, Spain and now France, the World Health Organization's advice has remained unchanged since the start of the global outbreak: wash your hands, don't touch your face, and keep your distance.

The WHO says it is advisable to wear a protective mask in public if you suspect you are infected or someone you are caring for is, in which case the advice is to stay home whenever possible. "There are limits to how a mask can protect you from being infected and we've said the most important thing everyone can do is wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face, observe very precise hygiene," said WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan.

The advice is all the more urgent given the WHO's estimate that health workers worldwide will need at least 89 million masks every month to treat COVID-19 cases. There are already shortages of masks for medical professionals around the world, a problem that could get worse as the pandemic drags on.

But the message about masks hasn't reached everyone. "I'm surprised to see through the window in my ministry lots of people in the street wearing masks when that doesn't correspond to our recommendations," French health minister Olivier Veran said Monday.

Mariam, 35, told AFP that she was wearing a mask because she has an elderly mother. "Just in case," said Mariam, who was also sporting latex gloves.

Mariam, who didn't want to give her last name, she said she got her mask from "a friend's mother who works in a hospital". As well as hoovering up stocks sorely needed by medical professionals, experts say masks can give people who wear them a false sense of security.

For example, many people who wear them don't follow the official advice of washing their hands thoroughly first, ensuring it's air tight and not to touch it once it's on. "People are always readjusting their masks and that has the potential to contaminate them," said France's head of health, Jerome Salomon.

"If someone has come across the virus, it's surely going to be on the mask." Gloves, similarly, don't greatly heighten protection and could even end up making you sick. "If people cannot stop touching their face, gloves will not serve a purpose," Amesh Adalja, from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told AFP.

One 2015 study in the American Journal of Infection control found that people touch their face on average 20 times an hour. The novel coronavirus is transmitted via skin contact, transferring infected globules of mucus via the ears, eyes or nose.

"Gloves are not a substitute for washing your hands," said Adalja, adding that surgical gloves should only be used in a medical setting. Plus, said Veran: "If you're wearing gloves you're not washing your hands." For one Paris resident, Oriane, 32, this is not a problem.

"I wash my gloves," she said, gesturing to her bright blue surgical mitts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's death toll from coronavirus jumps to 1,135 - state TV

Irans death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infected people across the country had reached 17,361.Un...

Yes Bank shares trim early gains, close over 4 pc higher

Shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday trimmed most of the sharp early gains and closed the day over 4 per cent higher, mainly due to profit-booking in a weak broader market. The scrip, which had jumped 49.95 per cent to Rs 87.95 during the day on...

Nirbhaya case: Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts.

Nirbhaya case Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts....

Iran says 147 new virus deaths bring total to 1,135

Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135. Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020