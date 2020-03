Irish PM to make televised address on coronavirus at 2100 GMT

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will make a televised address to the nation on coronavirus at 2100 GMT, Varadkar said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the government also said that following a video conference of European Union leaders, Ireland will consider participation in an EU travel ban members endorsed in context of the common travel area it shares with non-EU member Britain and after consulting with the British government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.