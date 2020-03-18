Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Canada's emergency act, used only once in peacetime, would bolster federal powers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 02:57 IST
FACTBOX-Canada's emergency act, used only once in peacetime, would bolster federal powers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he was closely examining whether to invoke the rarely used 1988 Emergencies Act, which would allow Ottawa to override the provinces and restrict the movement of people and goods. The legislation, previously known as the War Measures Act, has been used only three times in Canadian history: during the two world wars and in 1970 by Trudeau's father, the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, after militant Quebec separatists kidnapped a British diplomat and a provincial Cabinet minister.

Using the act would be "a measure of last resort," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said. Ontario and Alberta both declared states of emergency on Tuesday. Errol Mendes, professor of constitutional and international law at the University of Ottawa, said the Emergencies Act would be invoked only if the situation gets very bad.

"If there are shortages, or if there is a need to move people away from hot zones to other zones, or to lock down a city, then it could be used," he said. It could also be invoked "if there are supply shortages in certain things," he said. Here are details:

- By invoking the act, the federal government can authorize special temporary measures, including domestic travel restrictions, to ensure safety and security during national emergencies anywhere in the country. - A declaration of a public welfare emergency allows the government to regulate the distribution of essential goods, decide what are essential services and impose fines on violations of the act.

- The act sets out a compensation scheme for those who suffer damages as a result of its application. - Invoking it requires parliamentary review.

- Any temporary laws made under the act are subject to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That means any attempt by the government to suspend the civil rights of Canadians, even in an emergency, can be challenged in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Morrisons says coronavirus is 'unprecedented challenge'

British supermarket group Morrisons said on Wednesday it would play its part in feeding the nation during the coronavirus emergency but warned it was facing unprecedented challenges and uncertainty. British supermarkets have struggled for t...

All 5 Rajya Sabha candidates in West Bengal elected unopposed

Four Trinamool Congress candidates and a CPIM nominee for the five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal were declared elected unopposed on Wednesday, officials said. Trinamool Congress candidates Arpita Ghosh, Dinesh Trivedi, Subrata Bakshi and...

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims brave coronavirus to gather in Indonesia

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims from across Asia gathered in Indonesia on Wednesday, despite fears that their meeting could fuel the spread of a coronavirus, just two weeks after a similar event in Malaysia caused more than 500 infections.Orga...

Tanker carrying chemical catches fire in Thane district

A tanker carrying inflammable liquid caught fire at Shil Phata in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. The fire was brought under control within couple of hours, said chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell Santosh Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020