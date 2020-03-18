Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia closes mosques, calls G20 leaders to meet over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:24 IST
Saudi Arabia closes mosques, calls G20 leaders to meet over coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that mosques would no longer be open for the customary five daily prayers or Friday congregations, an exceptional move to limit the spread of the coronavirus which has infected 171 people in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies, announced an extraordinary virtual leaders summit next week "to put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy." The U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states have registered more than 1,000 infections, many linked to travel to neighbouring Iran, which is an epicentre for the outbreak in the Middle East.

Oman, which reported nine new cases for a total of 33, is closing mosques, restaurants, coffee shops, tourist sites and traditional markets and malls, except groceries and pharmacies, starting Wednesday at midday. It will bar foreigners from entering and nationals from leaving, state TV said. Qatar, with three new cases bringing its total to 442, likewise shuttered mall shops not selling food or pharmaceuticals, and closed part of an industrial zone for at least two weeks, a government spokeswoman said.

Saudi Arabia has taken drastic steps to try and slow down the spread of the virus, including suspending the Umrah pilgrimage, halting international flights, and closing schools and most public establishments. Prayers will continue only at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina, the holiest places in Islam, state news agency SPA reported, citing the kingdom's top clerical body. Mosque doors will close and the ritual call to prayer will direct people to pray at home.

The kingdom previously suspended work for government employees, except in the health, military and security sectors. The central bank said it had activated business continuity plans and work-from-home measures for financial institutions . The Council of Ministers postponed its regular meetings for two weeks, media reported.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) registered 15 new cases, raising its total to 113. Amid volatility in regional markets and plunging oil prices, the UAE announced that shares would be allowed to drop a daily maximum of 5% from their previous day closing price, instead of 10%.

Bahrain, with 227 cases and the only death so far in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, said it would cover some utility payments, exempt tourist facilities from taxes, double the size of its liquidity fund, and raise banks' lending capacity. ($1 = 0.3774 dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Traveller held for smuggling gold worth lakhs

A passenger of an Air India flight from Sharjah was arrested at Surat airport in Gujarat for allegedly smuggling half a kilo of gold worth Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. Ganesh Valodra, who hails from Mumbai, was arrested after ...

Trump to hold news conference to discuss FDA, coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss very important news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to the coronavirus, but gave no other details.The White House task force is sche...

Rajasthan's six new municipal bodies poll deferred by HC

The Rajasthan High court on Wednesday deferred elections for the six newly formed municipal corporations in the state for six weeks on grounds of coronavirus outbreak. A Jaipur bench of the high court deferred the polls saying that the coro...

Don't travel to neighbouring states unless necessary, TN

Health Minister to people Chennai, Mar 18 PTI Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday appealed to people not to take up travel to neighbouring states unless necessary as part of measures to control the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020