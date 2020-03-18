Left Menu
Golf-PGA Championship postponed over coronavirus concerns

  • Updated: 18-03-2020 04:07 IST
The PGA Championship scheduled for May 14-17 has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday saying it hoped to reschedule the event for the summer.

The PGA Tour, a separate body which runs the game's biggest weekly circuit, has cancelled its schedule until at least May 10. The PGA Championship, one of the sport's four men's majors, was due to be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

"Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "We are and have been working in concert with (PGA Tour) commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all.

"We are all very hopeful for a great outcome... and look forward to hopefully (playing the event) at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so." The news follows a previous announcement by Augusta National that it had postponed the Masters, the first major of the year that had been scheduled for April 9-12.

Augusta National offered no hint as to when it planned to play the tournament, though October looms as the most likely time if the coronavirus has subsided. With the first two majors postponed, the focus turns to the June 18-21 U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York and the July 16-19 British Open at Royal St. George's in Kent, both of which for now are still on schedule.

The U.S. Open, however, on Tuesday cancelled the first qualifying stage for an event that usually receives about 9,000 entries. NINE EVENTS LOST

Meanwhile, news that the PGA Tour will shut down until at least May 10 means that nine non-major events have been scrapped, starting with last week's $15 million Players Championship, which was called off after one round. "As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the tour will be working with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf's governing bodies, to build a PGA Tour schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season," the tour said in a statement.

The earliest the tour could resume would be May 21-24 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

