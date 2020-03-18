Fujifilm Holdings shares untraded on glut of orders after China says drug works against coronavirus -Kyodo

Shares in Japanese company Fujifilm Holdings Corp were untraded due to a glut of buy orders after Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday that China said the company's Avigan drug works against coronavirus.

Avigan, an anti-flu drug, is manufactured by one of the company's subsidiaries. Kyodo reported that Chinese scientists have verified the drug's effectiveness against the novel coronavirus in testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.