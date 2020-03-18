Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia declares emergency, invokes new powers to fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 08:18 IST
Australia declares emergency, invokes new powers to fight coronavirus

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a "human biosecurity emergency" and said the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The formal declaration gives the government the power to close off cities or regions, impose curfews and order people to quarantine, if deemed necessary to contain the spread of the virus. The upgrade in official advice to an unprecedented "Level 4: Do not travel" to any country in the world, was accompanied by a ban on any non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

"Life is changing in Australia, as it is changing all around the world," Morrison said during a televised news conference. "Life is going to continue to change, as we deal with the global coronavirus. This is a once in a hundred year type event." Australia has recorded around 425 coronavirus infections and five deaths, a relatively small number compared to other countries, but officials are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of exponential rise in cases. New South Wales, the country's most populous state, reported it's biggest one-day surge in new cases on Wednesday.

Morrison said the tighter ban on indoor social gatherings, down to 100 people from 500 people, did not include essential services like schools, public transport and shopping centres. The Australian leader cited expert health guidance as the rationale for keeping schools open, a strategy that has been questioned by some experts. Several private schools have made the unilateral decision to close ahead of the upcoming Easter break.

Morrison reiterated the need for social distancing and good hand hygiene to curb the spread of the virus and announced restricted access to aged care homes. Anybody who travels during a Level 4 ban is warned that the Australian government may not be able to assist if they get into trouble while abroad, according the government's official SmartTraveller website. It also recommends people already in a "do not travel" area consider leaving.

Shortly before Morrison's statement, the government unveiled a A$A$715 million ($430 million) aid package for airlines, including waivers on domestic air traffic control fees. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd has suspended all international flights from March 30 to June 14, while Qantas Airways Ltd has cut its international capacity by 90%. The widening restrictions on travel and domestic movement are expected to take a significant toll on Australia's tourism, retail and entertainment sectors.

Economists are predicting the country will slip into its first recession in nearly three decades in the first half of 2020, prompting a rapid jump in unemployment. "IT'S UNAUSTRALIAN"

However, while the epidemic is expected to crimp consumer spending in the long run, data from the official statistics agency released on Wednesday showed a 0.4% rise in retail sales in February as people bought up staples in preparation for shortages. The country's major grocers, Coles Group Ltd and Woolworths Group Ltd have increased sales restrictions in response to the panic buying on goods including toilet paper, milk, meat, flour, rice, hand sanitiser, eggs and frozen vegetables.

They have also introduced exclusive shopping sessions for the elderly and the disabled early in the day, when stores have been restocked. Morrison issued blunt advice on Wednesday that the hoarding was unnecessary and counter-productive.

"Stop doing it. It’s ridiculous. It’s un-Australian, and it must stop," he said. Morrison has already flagged a stimulus package worth around A$17 billion ($10.2 billion) and said on Wednesday the government was "considering quite extensive further economic measures" to dull the impact on the economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia this week pumped liquidity into money markets and has promised further stimulus measures will be announced on Thursday. ($1 = 1.6706 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South under lockdown; focus shifts to combat spread of virus

Southern states have gone in for a lockdown as part of the countrys fight against the novel coronavirus, as the focus shifts to preventing the spread of the deadly virus that has brought the globe to a virtual standstill. Monitoring and sur...

Undetected cases fuelled fast spread of coronavirus outbreak: Study

Undetected cases of novel coronavirus, many of which did not show severe symptoms, were largely responsible for the rapid spread of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in China, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Science,...

Meghalaya govt shuts tourist spots

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday decided to shut tourist spots in the state as part of its measures to prevent any possible transmission and outbreak of novel coronavirus. All tourist spots in the state of Meghalaya including parks and...

British schools struggle to stay open amid coronavirus outbreak

Schools across Britain were struggling to stay open on Wednesday, with some forced to partially or fully close due to the spread of coronavirus as pressure builds on the government to make a formal announcement that they should shut. Head-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020