Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coronavirus party: U.S. spring break destinations crack down on revelers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:31 IST
No coronavirus party: U.S. spring break destinations crack down on revelers
Image Credit: Needpix

In Florida, sun-soaked Miami Beach shut down its spring break party this week, declaring it illegal for more than 10 people to gather together and shutting its bars and restaurants in an effort to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.

The move there and in nearby Fort Lauderdale was the latest sign of U.S. cities struggling to cope with a pandemic sweeping across the nation. "It's so weird, we didn't think it was going to get this bad," said Jay Jones, a 22-year-old student from Drexel University in Philadelphia who was walking around Miami Beach. "At least I'm still in warm weather though, so whatever, I'll just hang out in the hotel and flex. I'm staying for the rest of my trip."

Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale set up barricades blocking access to public beaches. Police cars were stationed behind the dunes and police officers on ATVs and bicycles were out in force to monitor traffic and crowds. The mayors of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale said they would issue fines for anyone breaking the restrictions and did not rule out the possibility of arrests.

"Closing our public beaches was without precedent, but necessary," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said. Illustrating the threat to the community, he announced that three elderly people at nursing homes had died, with one death confirmed to be coronavirus and two others suspected.

The decision was particularly painful for small businesses that rely on spring break tourists for a windfall. Restaurants in South Beach were open and somewhat busy earlier Tuesday, ahead of orders to close by 11 p.m. Patios were packed with diners and college students chased away hangovers with cups of coffee while coming to the realization that the vacation they planned is over.

In Fort Lauderdale restaurants, bars and other businesses closed at 5 p.m. Over at South Padre Island in Texas – a sliver of land connected to the continent by a 2-mile-long bridge and where upward of 50,000 students descend on a town of less than 3,000 residents each year – restrictions were looser.

The beaches were not closed and students did not have much to fear from flaunting any rules. "Are we lining people up and pushing them off the beach? No," said Nikki Soto, a city spokeswoman. "We're recommending they not start a beach party, but nobody will be ticketed. There is no quarantine, no lockdown here. But it's been a very slow spring break."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures slump as stimulus high fades, Boeing tumbles

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday, pointing to another volatile session for Wall Street as a bounce from sweeping stimulus measures was eclipsed by growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America. Boeing Co fell another...

UAE bars entry to visitors, Saudi Arabia limits private sector work

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it would bar entry to foreigners apart from diplomats and residents, while Saudi Arabia included most of its private sector in a work suspension to battle the spread of the coronavirus in the Gulf ...

Iraq's Shiite parties line up to oppose new PM-designate

Iraqs typically divided Shiite political parties lined up on Wednesday to signal their opposition to premier-designate Adnan al-Zurfi, less than 24 hours after his nomination. The 54-year-old lawmaker and former Najaf governor was nominated...

Pakistan foreign minister to self-isolate for five days after China visit

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that he will self-isolate for five days after his recent trip to China as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has infected 249 people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020