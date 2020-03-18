Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus

Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, said the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks to surge, with demand already rising 50% in some markets.

The British company, which announced a plan on Wednesday to maintain network service and provide capacity for critical government functions, said it expected data to use to continue to increase.

