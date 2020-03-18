Left Menu
UK's Johnson says extension to Brexit transition period not being discussed

  Updated: 19-03-2020 02:39 IST
  Created: 18-03-2020 23:34 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister said on Wednesday Brexit was not being regularly discussed in Downing Street at the moment because of coronavirus but he ruled out any extension to the transition period with the European Union which ends on Dec. 31 this year.

Britain and the EU are working on a new deal on everything from trade to security before the end of the year, when their current, status-quo transition period after Brexit is due to end. Britain has put that exit date in law.

Asked if Britain would extend the transition period, Johnson told reporters the subject was one that had been "banished". "It's been done, it's not a subject that's being regularly discussed in Downing Street at the moment. There's legislation in place that I have no intention of changing," he said.

