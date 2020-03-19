UAE suspends entry of valid residence visa holders abroad over coronavirus concerns
United Arab Emirates will suspend entry of valid residence visa holders who are still abroad starting at noon on Thursday for two weeks, over coronavirus concerns, state news agency WAM said on early Thursday.
The UAE has recorded 113 cases on the flu-like disease.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
