Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador suspends deportations from U.S., Mexico over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 05:30 IST
El Salvador suspends deportations from U.S., Mexico over coronavirus

El Salvador's government said on Wednesday it had suspended deportation flights of its nationals from the United States and Mexico until further notice in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, following a similar step by Guatemala a day earlier.

El Salvador's migration authority said in a statement that the country's borders were closed to travelers. Deportations of illegal immigrants have formed part of U.S. pressure on Central American countries to shoulder the burden of stopping illegal immigration, which U.S. President Donald Trump has made a keystone of his re-election campaign.

The bulk of migrants caught trying to enter the United States illegally come from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

TN's second COVID-19 patient stable; 10 people in touch with him quarantined: Govt

A 20-year old man who tested positive for coronavirus days after his arrival here from Delhi is doing well and stable and as many as 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined, the government said on Thursday. There is no ...

People across globe now showing greater interest in ayurveda:

People across the globe are now showing greater interest in ayurveda which has its origin in India, Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik said in Lok Sabha on Thursday after moving for passage a bill which seeks to accord the institution of nat...

COVID19: Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board announces closing of vegetable markets till March 31

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board on Thursday issued an order saying that all vegetable markets will remain closed till March 31. All farmersvegetable markets shall remain closed till March 31 ...

As horrific rapes continue seven years after Nirbhaya, activists blame poor legal framework

When the shocking Nirbhaya case created massive outrage seven years ago with thousands taking to the streets in protest and the government was forced to strengthen the rape laws, people across the country were almost convinced that sexual v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020