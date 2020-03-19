El Salvador suspends deportations from U.S., Mexico over coronavirus
El Salvador's government said on Wednesday it had suspended deportation flights of its nationals from the United States and Mexico until further notice in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, following a similar step by Guatemala a day earlier.
El Salvador's migration authority said in a statement that the country's borders were closed to travelers. Deportations of illegal immigrants have formed part of U.S. pressure on Central American countries to shoulder the burden of stopping illegal immigration, which U.S. President Donald Trump has made a keystone of his re-election campaign.
The bulk of migrants caught trying to enter the United States illegally come from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.
