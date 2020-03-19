Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB announces health, safety measures to contain coronavirus

Bank President Akinwumi Adesina made the announcements at a Bank-wide virtual Town Hall meeting from the institution’s headquarters in Abidjan.

  • AfDB
  • |
  • Abidjan
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 07:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 07:29 IST
AfDB announces health, safety measures to contain coronavirus
Adesina said all efforts are being made to ensure continuity of the Bank's operations including electronic documentation and approvals. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The African Development Bank on Wednesday announced health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in countries where it has a presence, including its headquarters in Abidjan.

The measures include telecommuting, video conferencing in lieu of physical meetings, the suspension of visits to Bank buildings, and the cancelation of all travel, meetings, and conferences, until further notice.

Bank President Akinwumi Adesina made the announcements at a Bank-wide virtual Town Hall meeting from the institution's headquarters in Abidjan. He stated that the measures were being taken in the best interest of public health and safety.

"My primary responsibility is to you, to make sure you are safe, to make sure your families are safe, to make sure you can function where you are under the best possible conditions health and security-wise," Adesina said.

Adesina said all efforts are being made to ensure continuity of the Bank's operations including electronic documentation and approvals.

All Bank staff worked from home on Wednesday to test-run IT systems

The Bank has already taken several other steps to counter an escalation of the virus, including a 14-day self-quarantine for employees returning from high-risk countries.

Other multilateral institutions in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. have taken similar actions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, the Bank has closely monitored the situation through its medical center, emergency management team, and its operational and executive crisis committees. The staff has regularly been provided with medical guidance and preventive measures are in place to protect staff and families from contamination by the virus.

A three-level COVID-19 response plan has also been developed to avert, manage and mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the Bank's staff and their families while ensuring business continuity in the event of an escalation of the situation on the continent.

"Please do not panic. Measures are being taken. The situation deserves that we change how we work and where we work from," Adesina said.

The Bank's Board of Directors is reviewing the configuration and design of the Bank's statutory Annual Meetings originally scheduled for May 26-29, 2020 in Abidjan.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran will not celebrate its annual national nuclear day amid coronavirus

Iran will not celebrate its annual national nuclear day because of the coronavirus outbreak, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi told state TV on Thursday.Iran holds an annual celebration of its nuclear program, during which Tehran ...

BRIEF-BaFin Says ‍Instruments Related To Index Euro Stoxx Banks Are Exempt From Short-Selling Prohibitions

German regulator BaFin SAYS INSTRUMENTS RELATED TO INDICES EURO STOXX 50, STOXX EUROPE 600, MSCI EUROPE AND MSCI EMU ARE EXEMPT FROM SHORT-SELLING PROHIBITIONS GERMAN REGULATOR BAFIN SAYS RESTRICTIONS APPLY TO INDEX-RELATED INSTRUMENTS ONL...

German manufacturing expectations record fastest ever plunge

German manufacturers have recorded the most precipitous drop in business expectations in the 70-year history of industrial surveys, preliminary figures showed on Thursday, with overall morale cratering to the level of the 2009 recession. Th...

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020