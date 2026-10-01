Morocco Secures €270 Million for Airport Upgrades as Passenger Demand Keeps Growing

Morocco has signed a €270 million financing agreement with the African Development Bank Group to expand and modernise its airport infrastructure, preparing key gateways for growing passenger and cargo traffic and the country's hosting of major international events. The funding will support the Airport Infrastructure Expansion and Modernisation Programme (PEMIA), bringing together increased capacity, stronger safety measures and improvements to the passenger experience as Morocco develops its role as an aviation hub linking Africa, Europe and the wider world.

Financing Supports Four Strategic Airport Hubs

African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah and Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, presided over the signing ceremony in Casablanca on Tuesday. Achraf Tarsim, the Bank Group's Country Manager in Morocco, and Adel El Fakir, Chief Executive Officer of the National Airports Office (ONDA), signed the agreement, with Saïd Jabrani, Chief Executive Officer of Tamwilcom, attending on behalf of the national financial institution providing the guarantee for the operation.

The €270 million loan to ONDA will support airport expansion and modernisation, particularly in Marrakech, Agadir, Fez and Tangier, giving these strategic hubs more room to accommodate future demand. By 2030, airport capacity is expected to reach 14 million passengers in Marrakech, five million in Agadir, 3.6 million in Tangier and three million in Fez. These projections describe the capacity airports are expected to provide, strengthening the infrastructure needed for Morocco's growing tourism market and international connections.

Better Baggage Systems and Smoother Passenger Journeys

PEMIA will upgrade airport infrastructure, expand air navigation systems and strengthen safety and security measures, supporting the long-term competitiveness of Morocco's air transport sector. Investments include advanced security equipment, automated baggage handling systems and digital solutions designed to streamline passenger journeys, with safer, faster and more comfortable services delivered in line with international standards.

For travellers, the programme's significance extends beyond larger terminals, reaching the systems that help airports process baggage, manage passenger movement and maintain secure operations. Expected growth in passenger and cargo traffic makes these improvements part of a broader effort to prepare for future mobility and connectivity needs. The programme also supports Morocco's Tourism Vision 2030 and reflects the country's strategic priorities alongside the Bank Group's Four Cardinal Points operational vision.

Airport Expansion Links Tourism, Jobs and Investment

Dr Ould Tah said the financing would support Morocco's airport ambitions and preparations for major international events, placing the operation within the Bank's Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme in Africa (IATP). That continental programme helps countries modernise, finance and integrate their air transport systems, supporting a safer, more competitive, more sustainable and better-connected aviation sector. Minister Fettah highlighted the Bank's involvement across Morocco's major reforms and projects, expressing appreciation for its continued commitment to the airport sector.

The programme is expected to improve airport operational safety and create several thousand jobs in the short term, particularly for young people and women, giving the investment a social dimension alongside its infrastructure benefits. Its medium-term contribution is expected to include growth in tourism, trade and logistics, together with additional public and private investment in aviation. Increased capacity and modern airport services will support those activities and Morocco's ambition to become a leading air transport hub between continents.