Rs 60 crore fund set up by Uttarakhand to combat coronavirus

A special fund of Rs 60 crore has been set up by the Uttarakhand government to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

  ANI
  • |
  Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  Updated: 19-03-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-03-2020 11:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special fund of Rs 60 crore has been set up by the Uttarakhand government to combat the coronavirus pandemic. While Rs 50 crores for the fund have come from the state government, Rs 10 crore contribution has been provided by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

According to Additional Secretary, Health, Yugal Kishor Pant, "Three new ICUs will be constructed in a week in Dehradun using this fund for treatment of COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 250 ICU beds in the state, which will be increased." Apart from this, the government is also planning to set up three new laboratories for testing of coronavirus samples.

The state government has asked permission from the Centre to set up the labs in AIIMS Rishikesh, Doon Hospital and Mahant Shri Indresh Hospital in Dehradun. Additionally, the Health Department of the state has put 128 persons in home-quarantine.

The department has also increased the quarantine period of some persons to 28 days and is keeping a strict watch over them. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. (ANI)

