UK retailer Next says can weather coronavirus storm

British clothing retailer Next said on Thursday the industry was facing a crisis that is unprecedented in living memory, but believes that its balance sheet and margins will help it weather the storm.

The group said it has no experience of a similar crisis so there is no way of predicting the extent that the effect coronavirus will have on its retail and online sales.

