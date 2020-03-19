Left Menu
Vietnam Airlines to suspend all international flights due to coronavirus

  Updated: 19-03-2020 14:56 IST
Vietnam Airlines will suspend all international flights until at least April 30 because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced several countries to close their borders, the company said on Thursday.

"Due to the development of the coronavirus outbreak and the entry and quarantine regulations of many countries, Vietnam Airlines will completely suspend all international flights from next Wednesday," the company said on its website.

Flights to Southeast Asian destinations including Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar will be suspended from March 21. Flights to Britain and Japan will be halted from March 23. Services between Vietnam and Germany and Australia will be stopped from March 25.

