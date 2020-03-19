Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany plans billions in grants to tide small businesses through coronavirus - Der Spiegel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:10 IST
Germany plans billions in grants to tide small businesses through coronavirus - Der Spiegel

The German government plans a 40 billion euro rescue package for small businesses and the self-employed to tide them through the collapse in demand brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday.

The "Solidarity Fund" represents a definitive break from Germany's long-standing no-new-debts policy, since it will be structured as a government-backed vehicle with the power to borrow at the very low rates available to the German government.

There will be a total of 10 billion euros in direct grants available to small businesses, and a further 30 billion euros available in the form of loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India reports its fourth coronavirus death; Total numbers climb to 169,

COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 169 on Thursday after fresh cases were reported, including from Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, while most of the states and UTs imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown in a bid to contain the ...

Govt will make efforts to take kabaddi to Olympics: Rijiju

The government will make efforts to take indigenous sport kabaddi to the Olympics, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday. A total of 2,880 athletes have been selected under Khelo India scheme for further training to excel in various ...

Luxembourg to close airport in latest virus response

Luxembourg announced Thursday that it plans to close its international airport to passengers before next week, in the latest move to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus around Europe. Many flights have already been halted but there a...

Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus pain spreads

The crisis for airlines deepened on Thursday as Lufthansa warned the industry might not survive without state aid if the coronavirus pandemic lasts a long time, and Qantas Airways told most of its 30,000 staff to take leave.The United Natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020