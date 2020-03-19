Couple from Sweden, woman from Spain quarantined in hospitals

Four people, including a couple from Sweden and a woman from Spain, have been quarantined in two government hospitals here on Thursday after they showed symptoms of the coronavirus. The couple from Sweden had arrived in Delhi on March 16 and came to Coimbatore on Wednesday, health department sources said.

Since they had headache and fever, the couple went to the government hospital in nearby Mettupalayam on Thursday morning but were asked to go to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, they said. As both, aged around 60, have suspected symptoms of the coronavirus, they were admitted to the Government ESI Hospital in a special ward, after taking their blood samples and swab.

Similarly, a 28-year-old woman, who had returned from Spain and carried out test in the Government Hospital Thursday morning. As she had also symptoms, the woman was admitted in the special ward there.

In another case, a woman, who had travelled to Nasik and Kerala was diagnosed with the symptoms of cough and cold and admitted to the Government hospital. Blood sampled of all the four were sent to Chennai for examination.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman student of Kangeyamkpalam who had returned from Bengaluru, and admitted to the Government hospital tested negative for the virus, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.