Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio reports first coronavirus deaths as Brazil closes land borders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rio De Janeiro
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:05 IST
Rio reports first coronavirus deaths as Brazil closes land borders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's tourist mecca of Rio de Janeiro reported its first two coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the country's toll to six, as Latin America's largest nation closed more borders to foreign visitors.

The state government said the two deaths were a 63-year-old diabetic woman in the hilly interior of Rio de Janeiro state and a 69-year-old man, also diabetic, in the city of Niteroi. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has faced criticism for his lax handling of an outbreak he initially called a "fantasy," issued a decree restricting entry of foreign visitors at land borders with Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Suriname and French Guiana. On Wednesday, Brazil began turning away Venezuelans at the border.

Brazil had reported 428 confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday evening, more than doubling in three days. Responding to the latest deaths, Rio Governor Wilson Witzel urged people to stay indoors and to avoid gyms and beaches.

Brazil's major cities have moved to restrict social gatherings in an attempt to slow the outbreak, with shopping malls and nightclubs asked to close. But the measures remain inconsistent between cities and states. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index slipped as much as 7% to a nearly three-year low before paring losses as U.S. markets recovered on pledges of economic stimulus from Washington.

The rapid spread of the virus represents a major threat for the far-right populist Bolsonaro, who was already struggling to resuscitate the country's weak economy. On Wednesday night, Brazil erupted to the sound of banging pots and pans and shouts of "Bolsonaro out!" with housebound protesters expressing their anger toward the president for the second night in a row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1157 a.m.Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says the war against coronavirus cannot be fought with moral armaments and that lockdown is...

Refugees in Asia face delays, pushbacks as coronavirus shuts borders

Hundreds of thousands of refugees living in precarious conditions across Asia are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, with border closures raising the risk of their forced repatriation, human rights groups said on Friday.Th...

Coronavirus: Over 50 pc of India Inc sees impact on ops, 80 pc witness fall in cash flow

In wake of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, over 50 per cent of Indian companies see impact on their operations and nearly 80 per cent have witnessed decline in cash flows, says a survey. The pandemic has presented fresh challenges ...

Government of India set up WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk

The Government of India has set up WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk in wake of COVD-19.Coronavirus The Government of India has set up WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk. pic.twitter.comTphoMgvinw ANI ANI March 20, 2020...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020