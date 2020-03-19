Left Menu
Georgia closes all shops except groceries, pharmacies, petrol stations -PM

  • Reuters
  • Tbilisi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:46 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:27 IST
Georgia closes all shops except for groceries, pharmacies and petrol stations in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

Georgia has reported 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus. One patient has recovered while more than 1,200 people with suspected infections remain in quarantine, authorities said.

The Caucasus republic earlier imposed a ban on all foreign citizens entering the country, closed its borders, closed all winter resorts, restaurants, cafes, nightclubs, gyms and swimming pools, and banned minibuses.

