Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metro issues advisory; random thermal scanning of passengers for at all stations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:39 IST
Metro issues advisory; random thermal scanning of passengers for at all stations

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi, metro authorities on Thursday night issued an advisory asking commuters to use the rapid transit network only when it is "essential and unavoidable". In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also said, "Random thermal scanning of passengers will be carried out at all metro stations." "Incase anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptom of coronavirus infection, he or she will be referred for medical tests and quarantine to the authorities," it said.

In view of this pandemic, the metro travellers are advised that they should use metro network for essential travel only and should travel by the metro only when it is "essential and unavoidable". "Maintain at least 1 m distance from each other while travelling in the metro or at the station i.e. standing passengers are not allowed and alternate seats be left vacant," the advisory said. Trains may not stop at such stations which may be having crowding i.e. less than the expected distance of 1 m between passengers, it said, adding that this may be altered depending upon the exigencies of the situation.

In course of the journey and stay within the metro premises, passengers are requested to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from time-to-time to contain the spread of the virus. Any passenger who has symptoms similar to those infected by the virus are strictly advised to avoid travel by the metro or any other mode of public transport, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus concerns overshadow Olympic flame arrival in Japan

An Olympic cauldron was ignited in Japan on Friday with a flame carried from Greece, with officials again pledging the Tokyo 2020 Games will proceed despite mounting pressure to halt the worlds biggest sporting event due to the coronavirus ...

Coronavirus hits food delivery business in Hyderabad

The food delivery companies and the executives employed by them for the door-to-door delivery are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the orders have reduced drastically and so their earnings. Also, unlike many other professio...

Delayed by sanctions, border checks, first medical aid trickles into N.Korea

The first shipments of international medical aid are due to arrive at North Koreas borders this week to shore up its defenses against the coronavirus, but strict border controls could mean the stream of supplies remains a trickle. Some aid ...

PMK welcomes PM's "janata curfew"

NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi PMK on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for a janata curfew on March 22 as part of the countrys fight against coronavirus, saying it should be made a routine for the next three weeks. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020