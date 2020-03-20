U.S. Senate Republicans to introduce new coronavirus bill Thursday

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce a massive new coronavirus stimulus bill on Thursday, but a vote on passage still appears to be days away, a senior Republican lawmaker said.

"We'll have a bill ready. Senator McConnell will introduce it today. I hope we can work with our Democratic counterparts over the next couple of days to come to a conclusion and pass it," Republican Senator Lamar Alexander told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.