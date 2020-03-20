Brazil health minister: Picture will become clearer next week

Coronavirus is spreading "en masse" systematically across most of Brazil's regions, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Thursday, adding that the national picture should become clearer next week.

Brazil registered its seventh coronavirus-related death on Thursday, and earlier in the day the Health Ministry said that the number of confirmed cases rose to 621, up 193 from the previous day.

