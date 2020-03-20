Panama to suspend all international flights from Sunday night

Panama will for 30 days suspend all international passenger flights from 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus, President Laurentino Cortizo said on Thursday.

Writing on Twitter, Cortizo said cargo flights, humanitarian flights and domestic flights would continue operating as normal for the time being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.