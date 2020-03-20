Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panama to suspend all international flights from Sunday night

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Panama City
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 03:36 IST
Panama to suspend all international flights from Sunday night

Panama will for 30 days suspend all international passenger flights from 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus, President Laurentino Cortizo said on Thursday.

Writing on Twitter, Cortizo said cargo flights, humanitarian flights and domestic flights would continue operating as normal for the time being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Kim, 51, made the announcement on Instagram via 10-minute video which detailed his diagnosis. I wanted to share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it inform...

Time to introspect about death-row convicts using delaying tactics: Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday was a day of satisfaction with Nirbhaya getting justice, but also time to introspect whether death-row convicts could be allowed to manipulate system to delay executionThe four men -- Mukes...

EXCLUSIVE-YouTube to reduce streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Alphabet Incs YouTube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at ho...

No community spread of coronavirus in India, says Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here on Friday that there was no community spread of coronavirus in the country and a defined protocol exists about who needs to go for a test. Answering supplementaries during the question hour in Lok Sab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020