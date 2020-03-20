Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Celtics' Smart, other players test positive for COVID-19

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 06:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:32 IST
NBA-Celtics' Smart, other players test positive for COVID-19

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization and two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, Smart and the teams announced on Thursday.

The NBA suspended its season last week after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to receive a positive test and several others have come forward since to say they too had the virus, including two-time champion Kevin Durant. In all, more than a dozen people playing with or working for NBA teams have tested positive so far.

"I'm okay, I feel fine. I don't feel any of the symptoms," Smart said in a video he posted online. "I can't stress enough practicing social distancing and keeping yourself away from a large group of people. Wash your hands. Help protect yourself. Protect others by protecting yourself."

The NBA has been criticized this week for being entitled to celebrity privilege with players and officials able to get tested while others in the United States, including health care professionals, have been unable due to test shortages. However, several teams made a point in their press releases to say they procured their tests privately and did not drain public resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamra's plea against flying ban on him by airlines

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain stand-up comedian Kunal Kamras plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight. Justice Naveen...

Russia starts testing coronavirus vaccine prototypes on animals

Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential vaccines against the new coronavirus on animals in a laboratory in Siberia, Russias consumer health regulator said on Friday. Russia has reported 199 coronavirus cases so far, le...

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level:

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020