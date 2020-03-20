Coronavirus: 4 samples sent for testing from Goa

Samples of four persons suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus were sent on Friday by Goa health authorities to Pune for testing, an official said. He said, as on Tuesday, six people are admitted in the isolation was of Goa Medical College and Hospital, and 21 in other facilities in the state.

The state does not have any Covid-19 patient as of now. A total of 16,427 passengers have been screened at the airport here, including 271 on Friday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.