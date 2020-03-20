U.S. FAA closes New York JFK air traffic tower, part of Indianapolis air route center

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had temporarily closed the air traffic control tower at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York and shuttered part of the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center for cleaning after new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The FAA said a technician at JFK had tested positive and air traffic controllers will operate from an alternate location on airport property. In Indiana, after an air traffic control supervisor tested positive for COVID-19, the FAA vacated work areas at the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control and flights through the airspace handled by those sectors were rerouted. Air traffic control towers remain closed at Chicago Midway and Las Vegas airports after other coronavirus cases were reported earlier this week.

