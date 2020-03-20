Left Menu
Four more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh

  Chandigarh
  Updated: 20-03-2020 20:21 IST
  Created: 20-03-2020 20:05 IST
Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total confirmed cases to five in the Union Territory. Among new coronavirus cases were the mother, brother and the cook of the 23-year-old woman who was earlier tested positive for the infection. "Three individuals--mother, brother and cook who came in contact with the patient (23-year-old woman) have also been tested positive," said a statement issued by the Chandigarh administration. All three have been admitted to the government hospital in Sector 32 here, it said. The 23-year-old woman, who recently returned from London and tested positive for the novel coronavirus was the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 in the Union Territory. The woman's father, however, tested negative for the infection while the sample of her driver will be taken again for testing. "Both the father and driver have been home quarantined," the statement said. A 26-year-old woman, who returned from London on March 18, was Chandigarh's fifth case. She has been put in an isolation ward at the PGIMER, the statement said. Three people with whom she came into contact have been quarantined in their homes. "Until now, five individuals have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh," the statement said, adding that their condition was stable. The administration said as of now 42 people in the city have been home quarantined. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore reviewed the measures taken by the administration to control the spread of coronavirus in the city. The administration has decided to restrict gatherings at all social, cultural, sports, political and religious events to 50 till March 31. Residents have been advised to inform the administration about the people who returned from abroad in the past 15 days so as to take necessary preventive measures, the statement said. In a preventive order issued here, it has been made mandatory to strictly follow the guidelines of home quarantine and a PCS officer has been appointed as the nodal officer to enforce it. A list of all home quarantined people will be posted on a portal, "http://www.chd.gov.in"www.chd.gov.in.

"A stamp will be marked at the back of the right hand, along with relevant date considering 14-day quarantine period, it said. If any persons does not adhere to the home quarantine, he would face action under Section 188 (disobedience to order) of the IPC, it said. "Suspected individuals are being first quarantined in their houses. As a precautionary measure, stickers will be pasted outside these houses to make public aware not to visit the said premises," the statement said. The administration clarified that it has no intention to close essential commercial shops, including chemists, grocery stores. Health officials will ensure complete sanitisation of public places, buildings and other facilities.

People were advised against sharing unverified information on social media. It was also decided to fix the price of masks (basic) at Rs 10 and sanitisers will be sold at MRP or below. It was clarified that sufficient stock of these items was available. The bus services will remain suspended on March 22 in response to the 'Janata Curfew' call, the statement said.PTI CHS VSD RDK

