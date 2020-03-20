Dutch government to borrow extra 45-65 billion euros in next 3 months

The Dutch government expects its borrowing needs in the coming three months will be 45-65 billion euros ($48-$70 billion) more than expected to fund the cost of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, ANP reported.

The Dutch press agency cited the country's foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra. ($1 = 0.9316 euros)

