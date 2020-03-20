Novartis to donate malaria drug in fight against coronavirus

Novartis is donating up to 130 million doses of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to be used in the fight against the new coronavirus, the Swiss company said on Friday.

There are no vaccines or treatments approved for the disease, but researchers are studying existing treatments including hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19.

