Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Zero season': Costa Rica tourism industry braces for coronavirus meltdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San José
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:05 IST
'Zero season': Costa Rica tourism industry braces for coronavirus meltdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hoteliers, tour operators and restaurant owners in Costa Rica are bracing for their worst season on record after the Central American country closed its border until mid-April to tackle the coronavirus scourge.

The industry is forecasting drops in reservations of up to 90% this year for the business that has become the driving force of the economy, accounting for over 200,000 jobs, or 10 percent of the formal workforce. Instead of welcoming thousands of tourists, the country is ridden with empty hotels, with national parks battling to stay open.

"This is the worst season we can remember," said Javier Pacheco, head of the national hotel chamber. "In Costa Rica we have peak season and low season, but this is going to end up being a zero season." Last year Costa Rica, a country of 5 million people, hosted 3.1 million tourists.

Bosses at hotel and tourism groups said up to nine out of 10 reservations would be canceled in the rest of March and April. If global lockdowns continue, the hit could roll through 2020. "We've got companies that know they'll have no income in the next two or three months," said Shirley Calvo, executive director of the National Chamber of Tourism.

"In this context, saying 90% of reservations will be lost is almost optimistic; the hit could be even worse." Activity has all but ground to a halt at San Jose airport. In the city of Liberia in the Pacific northwest, tourists are going in one direction - out.

"I've been working at the airport for 25 years and I never thought I would see it like this. There's a lot of uncertainty and worries about job losses," said Gonzalo Rodriguez, an employee at a car rental company. To cushion the blow, President Carlos Alvarado has ordered a moratorium on tax payments for three months and proposed a bill to Congress to cut working hours. He has also urged state banks to help with loans, but admits it will not be enough.

Businesses are preparing for the worst. At the Wyndham Herradura, a 230-room hotel in San Jose, just one client entered on Wednesday morning. The occupancy rate was 5%.

"Every second that passes things are more complicated," said the manager, Ali Mizhgan. "We can hold out two months, but if this covers the whole of 2020, it'll be a death sentence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

USA Gymnastics said on Friday the federation was surveying its athletes on the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Olympics. We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, t...

North Korea fired apparently short-range ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

North Korea fired two projectiles appearing to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday. Earlier this month, North Korea launched multiple projectiles ...

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020