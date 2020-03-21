Left Menu
Two Air Force personnel recently at Pentagon test positive for coronavirus

A United States Air Force contractor who works at the Pentagon and an active-duty service member who visited the building earlier this month have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Air Force said on Friday, the first known cases of individuals with the virus to have been in the building. In a statement, the Air Force said the service member who worked for the Defense Health Agency tested positive for coronavirus. The service member was last at the Pentagon on March 16 for less than an hour.

A U.S. Air Force contractor who worked at the Pentagon also tested positive for the virus. The contractor was last in the building on March 2 and had been self-quarantined at home since March 7, the Air Force said. It added the contractor was at a symposium in early March at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and while considered to have a "low risk rating," other attendees have been notified.

