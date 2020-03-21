Left Menu
France reports 78 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, total toll 450: official

  • Paris
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:24 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:24 IST
France on Friday reported 78 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 450 people

Top French health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that 12,612 people were now confirmed by tests in France to have been infected with the coronavirus, while warning this was a "minimal figure" compared with the real number of those infected

He said 5,226 people had been hospitalised with the virus, with 1,300 of them in intensive care. "Half of the patients in intensive care are under 60," he said, warning that the epidemic can hit "young adults" too.

