Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:36 IST
Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Australian officials closed Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, amid an unusually warm autumn spell.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the crowds on the country's most famous strip of sand were "unacceptable" as he reported the number of infections across Australia had risen sharply. Hunt confirmed 874 cases, but Australian media later reported the tally exceeded 1,000 when updates from several states were taken into account. The death toll was seven, unchanged from a day earlier.

New South Wales state police minister David Elliott announced Bondi's closure, warning "this is going to become the new norm" if people did not comply with regulations that prohibit more than 500 people gathering at a non-essential event. "This is not something we are doing because we are the fun police," Elliott said in a televised news conference. "This is about saving lives."

"We will be closing down the type of iconic activities that unfortunately we've come ... to love and adore about our lifestyle," Elliott said lifeguards who patrol the state's many beaches will conduct headcounts and if there are more than 500 people at any one location, the beach will be closed and people ordered to move on.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced stricter rules on socializing on Friday, requiring indoor venues such as bars and restaurants to maintain a density of no more than one person per four square meters (43 sq f) of floor space. The overall limits of 100 people gathered indoors and 500 outdoors remained in force. In Victoria, the state government responded to public pressure and revoked an exemption given to Crown Resort Ltd's Melbourne casino from those tougher rules.

"We are practicing what we were told to do," a Crown representative told Reuters by telephone. Crown and Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd is licensed to operate a total of more than gaming 4,000 machines. Both introduced social distancing measures last week, including switching off every second electronic gaming machine and table, but their shares have tumbled on concerns about their future revenue.

The Australian response to the coronavirus pandemic, while unprecedented, has been less severe than in parts of Europe and North America where higher rates of infection have led to more sweeping public lockdowns. Schools in Australia remain open, with Morrison citing medical advice despite some criticism of that tactic.

However, Victoria state partially broke that national agreement on Saturday when it ordered public schools in the state to close for two days next week to trial the viability of online education for pupils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU executive moves to formalise suspension of EU budget rules

The European Union executive moved to formalize a deal reached by EU finance ministers on March 5 to suspend EU budget rules that limit borrowing, giving hardest-hit Italy and other governments a free hand to fight the coronavirus.The Europ...

Eurovision looking at alternatives for cancelled song contest

The organisers of the Eurovision song contest are looking to stage an alternative to their cancelled event sometime this year, in the form of a television show or through its online platforms. The European Broadcasting Union, which decided ...

Delhi High Court issues additional directions to combat spread of coronavirus

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi High Court on Saturday issued additional directions to all the District Courts in the national capital, including reducing the footfall of staff to one-third. Having reviewed the current ...

Lockdowns multiply globally as virus strains health systems

Streets, squares and highways were deserted in large parts of the world Saturday as curfews and lockdowns multiplied in the face of a rapidly advancing virus that is severely straining many health systems. Three American states with a combi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020