Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra mount to 63, says state health minister

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:26 IST
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra mount to 63, says state health minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope speaking to media on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday. "The positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 63. The number of positive cases has increased by 11 within a day. This includes eight people with a travel history and three persons got infected after being in contact with them," Tope said.

He appealed to the people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "We have more than 250 beds for isolation and over 7,000 ordinary beds at hospitals in the state," Tope added.

Meanwhile, the state government issued a circular to restrict or lower the use of air-conditioners to a minimum in government offices, to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to the ICMR, a total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran 'frees French researcher' in apparent prisoner swap

President Emmanuel Macron announced Saturday that Iran has freed a French researcher imprisoned in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US. Macron is happy to announce the release of Rolan...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said. The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported.The ...

Egypt shuts churches for two weeks over coronavirus fears

Egypts Coptic Orthodox Church on Saturday ordered all its churches to shut their doors and suspend masses for two weeks over coronavirus fears, it said in a statement. Egypt so far registered 285 confirmed coronavirus cases including eight ...

Positive COVID-19 cases mounts to 271

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 271, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As per an update by the Ministry of Health, The total number of cases including foreign nationals is 271...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020