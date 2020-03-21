Left Menu
Three more positive COVID-19 cases reported from Ladakh

Three more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory.

  • Ladakh
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:05 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 15:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Three more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory. While two persons have been tested positive in Leh, one person was tested COVID-19 in Kargil, taking the total number of cases to 13 in the Union Territory, said Ladakh Administration on Saturday.

The condition of all the infected people is stable. Meanwhile, several precautionary steps have been taken for preventing the transmission of COVID-19 in Ladakh. The administration's orders have immediate effect and will remain enforced till April 15, 2020.

The movement of people between Leh and Kargil has been barred. All government offices except those necessary for maintaining essential services, schools and colleges have been closed. "All hotels, guest houses, etc have been closed. No community hall, government or private will be permitted to offer any bookings for any public functions, social or religious. Banks and ATMs will take all sanitary precautions such as hand washing/providing sanitizers, daily fumigation, etc," read the release.

Orders have been issued prohibiting entry of foreign tourists in Ladakh. All incoming movement of labourers from other states into Ladakh has been banned by any means of transport. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, and four deaths as of 9 am on March 21. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

